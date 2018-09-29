ATK v Kerala Blasters: Stojanovic and Poplatnik Takes Kerala Through

Kerala Blasters have started this season with a blast. Not bothered by the tag of being a slow starter, Kerala has shown what they can do right at the inaugural match. It was Slovanian Poplatnik who broke the scoring deadlock with a looping header at 76th minute. The goal may have had a bit of luck in it since it was a deflected and fell nicely for Poplatnik who headed it past Bhattacharja. Kerala had gone ahead. Watch the goal here

10 Minutes later, Kerala ensured there was no comeback for ATK and it was Stojanovic who scored Kerala’s second. The Serbian controlled a long ball near the box, twisted, turned and freed himself off two Kolkata defenders and struck it into the top-left corner. This was truly a brilliant strike. With a 2-0 lead and just a few minutes to go, there was no comeback for ATK.

Earlier, the match had looked quite balanced at half-time. Kerala started superbly, creating opportunities almost at will. Most of those chances came from Lalruatthara’s feet who dazzled down the left flank but none of those chances was converted. Stojanovic had missed a golden opportunity to take an early lead. In the 22nd minute, Poplatnik had a delicious one-on-one situation to score but had a very poor first touch. Kolkata’s first real chance came through Everton Santos who, after receiving a long ball outside the box, unleashed a rocket of a shot that just missed the crossbar by a whisker.