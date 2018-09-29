Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Chicken Biryani Without Rice- Riceless Chicken Biryani

Sep 29, 2018, 11:25 am IST
Less than a minute
Riceless Chicken Biryani
Riceless Chicken Biryani- a simple lunch/ dinner

A twist to your traditional Chicken Biryani- Riceless Chicken Biryani

Riceless Chicken Biryani

Riceless Chicken Biryani

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp Malabar peppercorn
  • 1 Cinnamon stick
  • 6 Green cardamom pods
  • 1 stick Star anise
  • 2 Cloves
  • 1 tsp Fennel seeds
  • 1 Cup Vermicelli
  • 2 Tbsp Desi ghee
  • 1/2 tsp Shahi jeera
  • 1 Bay leaves
  • 3 Green chilli
  • 1/2 Cup Mint leaves
  • 1/2 Cup Onion, sliced
  • A pinch of Saffron
  • 1 tsp Garlic paste
  • 2 tsp Salt
  • 300 Gram Chicken (dark meat)
  • 1 tsp Ginger paste
  • 1/4 tsp Turmeric powder
  • 1/2 tsp Coriander powder
  • 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder
  • 1 Roma tomatoes (de-seeded), chopped
  • 2 Cups Water

How to Make

  • Heat pan add Malabar peppercorns, cinnamon stick, green cardamom, star anise, cloves, fennel seeds and dry roast together, transfer into a blender to make masala powder.
  • In the same pan, dry roast vermicelli and transfer into a plate.
  • Heat oil in the same pan, add black cumin seeds, bay leaves, green chilies, mint leaves, onions, salt and saute it.
  • Add chicken, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, masala powder and mix it, later place lid and cook it.
  • Add tomatoes mix it, cook with the lid on it.
  • Add water, salt, vermicelli and mix it, later cook with the lid on it.
  • Once it is done switch off the flame and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.
  • Serve hot.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 3, 2017, 06:54 pm IST

Orange and Grapes for Diabetes and other diseases !

nita ambani on son's wedding with daughter of diamon merchant'
Mar 12, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Nita Ambani’s reaction on son’s wedding with daughter of a diamond merchant

Dec 25, 2017, 04:13 pm IST

Yoga: the best way to maintain health and fitness

Jan 6, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Reasons why Youngsters saying goodbye to low-waist jeans

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close