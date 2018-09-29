Chicken Biryani Without Rice- Riceless Chicken Biryani

A twist to your traditional Chicken Biryani- Riceless Chicken Biryani
Riceless Chicken Biryani
Ingredients
- 1 tsp Malabar peppercorn
- 1 Cinnamon stick
- 6 Green cardamom pods
- 1 stick Star anise
- 2 Cloves
- 1 tsp Fennel seeds
- 1 Cup Vermicelli
- 2 Tbsp Desi ghee
- 1/2 tsp Shahi jeera
- 1 Bay leaves
- 3 Green chilli
- 1/2 Cup Mint leaves
- 1/2 Cup Onion, sliced
- A pinch of Saffron
- 1 tsp Garlic paste
- 2 tsp Salt
- 300 Gram Chicken (dark meat)
- 1 tsp Ginger paste
- 1/4 tsp Turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp Coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder
- 1 Roma tomatoes (de-seeded), chopped
- 2 Cups Water
How to Make
- Heat pan add Malabar peppercorns, cinnamon stick, green cardamom, star anise, cloves, fennel seeds and dry roast together, transfer into a blender to make masala powder.
- In the same pan, dry roast vermicelli and transfer into a plate.
- Heat oil in the same pan, add black cumin seeds, bay leaves, green chilies, mint leaves, onions, salt and saute it.
- Add chicken, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, masala powder and mix it, later place lid and cook it.
- Add tomatoes mix it, cook with the lid on it.
- Add water, salt, vermicelli and mix it, later cook with the lid on it.
- Once it is done switch off the flame and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.
- Serve hot.
