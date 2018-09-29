Here is the Wedding Song of the Season. Don’t Miss It

There has been a massive buzz surrounding Badhaai Ho directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma thanks to its exciting trailer, which gave audiences a sneak peak of the fun in store.

Highlighting an unconventional subject in the most entertaining manner , this family comedy is also becoming increasingly popular owing to the song ” Badhaaiyan Tenu” which is fast replacing the traditional baby shower and godh bharai songs.

The celebrations continue as the makers of the Badhaai Ho recently launched “Morni Banke”, a big fat Punjabi dance number, perfect for the wedding season. Watch the song here:

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, Morni , has been recreated from one of the most popular Punjabi folk songs and features the entire ensemble starcast as they groove to the beats of the peppy track. The song has impressive hook steps choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Talking about the song, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma says- , “Morni is a very popular folk song of Punjab and worked beautifully for the film’s narrative. The Kaushiks (the family in the film) is based in Delhi, and the song captures the milieu of a Delhi wedding perfectly. Nakul (Ayushmann) and Renee (Sanya) are today’s youngsters. Their relationship is based on friendly banter and a deep friendship which the audience will get to see in this song. It was conceptualised and shot in a week and gave an amazing opportunity for the entire cast and crew to shoot together. It was a laugh riot on the set.”

Junglee Pictures presents Badhaai Ho in association with Chrome Pictures. Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film releases this Dussehra, 19th October 2018.