ISL 2018-19: Ahead of the First Match, This is What Kerala Blasters’ Slavisa Stojanovic Said

Kerala Blasters have mostly been slow starters in all the seasons so far, but Serbian striker Slavisa Stojanovic expects to turn it around this time and match the expectations of the Kerala Blasters fans with plenty of goals. He will play in combination with Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik in the attack for Blasters. The duo has also played together at the LaLiga tournament. What is positive for Blasters is that Stojanovic has already developed an understanding with Poplatnik on the field. This could be a game-changing combination for Blasters this season.

“I met Matej Poplatnik here in India. He is a very good striker. I understand him on the field. I don’t know how many goals I can score. You must be sure that I will give 100 per cent to score goals according to expectations. We are working with David James in every training session to be better at finishing chances. I think I am now better than I was two months ago,” Stojanovic said. “I came here two months before the matches against Melbourne City and Girona FC. It was a new experience for me. Melbourne City is a very strong team from Australia and they beat us 6-0. “That is a very big scoreline but they are a strong team. We came here a month ago for preparation to be a better team. We trust David James and his staff.”

In the initial encounter today, both Athletico Kolkata and Kerala Blasters would love to leave their past season behind, with both failing to crack the top 4 last year. ATK had an extremely forgettable season, finishing at nine out of 10 teams and Blasters, managing to make some sort of revival after David James took on the responsibilities of coaching from Rene Muelensteen.