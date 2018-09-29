K Sudhakaran Lashes Out at the Judges Who Made the Sabarimala Verdict

KPCC working president K Sudhakaran has made a scathing criticism against Supreme Court for its verdict in the Sabarimala issue. He requested Supreme Court to recheck the verdict. “The insane verdict has to be looked at again. The decision on allowing women in Sabarimala is something to be taken by the believers. The judge cannot make a call on this. What is in the head of these judges who passes verdict” asked a furious Sudhakaran.

“The concept of God itself is an imaginary belief. It cannot be explained with the law. The court should see if it has the power to interfere in such matters. They are involving in every matter” he added.

Sudhakaran also had some words about Supreme Courts verdict on section 497. “Husband and wife can live independently. Husband is not the master of his wife. Family life is the basis of this country. If the husband and wife go their own way can families exist? The judge should reexamine his ruling” said Sudhakaran.