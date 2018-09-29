“Ministry of Defense will sue Google”; Sensitive Military Sites Were Not Blurred

The angered Defense Ministry has stated that they will sue the giant search engine Google.

“The Ministry of Defence will sue Google,” a spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

For national security, the Belgium Defense Ministry had requested that sites such as air bases and nuclear power stations be obscured on Google’s satellite mapping services.

The Belgium government is not the first one to make such a request. Google had observed the wishes of other such governments who had concerns over its geo-mapping Google Earth, Google Maps and granular Street View services which could compromise the national security.

A spokesperson for Google in Belgium said: “It’s a shame the Belgium Department of Defense has decided to take this decision. We have been working closely with them for more than two years, making changes to our maps were asked and legal.”