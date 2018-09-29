Sanjay Kapoor Makes His Debut in South. See Pics

Actor Sanjay Kapoor who was recently in Netflix’s Lust Stories and garnered appreciation for his character is all set to make his debut in South. The actor has kicked off work on a film featuring Nikhil Kumar (son of Karnataka’s CM – HD Kumaraswamy) and Rachitha Ram.

Sanjay Kapoor recently kicked off shooting for the Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana, directed by Harsha.

“Harsha had seen some of my recent work and liked it. He approached me for an interesting role in Seetharama Kalyana and I thought why not, it opens up new avenues for me because I’ve never done any regional film,” where he is shooting in night shifts. “I am in the city for six days, film units in the South work at a fast pace.

On the challenges of mouthing dialogue in another language, Sanjay revealed, “It makes me nostalgic about school days when I would mug up everything for exams. That said, Harsha has been kind enough to not give me long lines to speak upon request. So far, it’s going good, I have my fingers crossed.”