Latest NewsInternational

Tsunami hits Sulawesi island, 384 Killed, Several missing

Sep 29, 2018, 01:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Over 384 people have been reported killed and hundreds others missing after the strong earthquake and massive tsunami waves hit the city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Friday night.

The tsunami was accompanied by a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Southeast Asian archipelago, rendering thousands homeless apart from loss of lives and properties. Several were brought dead to hospitals in the city.

According to the country’s Disaster Agency, 384 people were killed after the quake and tsunami struck Sulawesi island, smashing into a city of 350,000 people. The agency added that another 356 people were injured in Palu on Sulawesi island where waves as high as 1.5 metres (five feet) slammed into the city of about 350,000 people.

 

Tags

Related Articles

baahubali-2
May 19, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Here you can find the remuneration of ‘Bahubali 2’ actors

Aug 12, 2017, 01:22 pm IST

KSRTC bus goes up in flames

Jul 27, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

‘The decision took was in Bihar’s quick development’: Nitish Kumar

Jan 2, 2018, 07:48 am IST

India applauds Trump’s decision on Pakistan, forge stronger relations

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close