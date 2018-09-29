Tsunami hits Sulawesi island, 384 Killed, Several missing

Over 384 people have been reported killed and hundreds others missing after the strong earthquake and massive tsunami waves hit the city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on Friday night.

The tsunami was accompanied by a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the Southeast Asian archipelago, rendering thousands homeless apart from loss of lives and properties. Several were brought dead to hospitals in the city.

According to the country’s Disaster Agency, 384 people were killed after the quake and tsunami struck Sulawesi island, smashing into a city of 350,000 people. The agency added that another 356 people were injured in Palu on Sulawesi island where waves as high as 1.5 metres (five feet) slammed into the city of about 350,000 people.