Woman Made To Sit On Top Of Police Jeep & Paraded Around Village; CCTV Visuals

2 days ago, CCTV visuals captured a woman clinging onto the top of a jeep- a police jeep to be exact.

The 35-year-old woman claimed that she was forced to sit on top of the jeep by the police and paraded her through the village after they failed to arrest her father-in-law.

The woman Jaswinder Kaur, of Shehzada village, Amritsar sustained injuries after she fell off the jeep’s roof. The CCTV visuals showed Jaswinder Kaur falling off the jeep as it took a sharp turn.

Jaswinder Kaur said that she fractured her wrist from the fall.

However, the police denied the allegations and said that she attacked the police team.

Kaur alleged that a team of the police’s Bureau of Investigation (BOI) raided her house to arrest her father-in-law, Balwant Singh, on Tuesday in connection with some property dispute case. After not finding the man at home, the police team forced her to sit on the roof of the vehicle and drove her around the village to humiliate her, Kaur alleged.

“Jaswinder Kaur climbed onto the roof of our jeep and created a ruckus. We had to speed away from the spot after the family members attacked us,” said the police.

The father-in-law, at the time, had gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday to seek relief as cops had been harassing them.

Following the incident, the police registered a case of attempt to murder, obstructing government servant from discharging their duties and damaging public property against them.

A case had been registered against unidentified cops under Section 323 of the IPC on the woman’s statement.