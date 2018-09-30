Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: An Exciting Encounter on the Cards

Bengaluru FC gets ready to open their campaign against the defending Champions Chennaiyin FC in a repeat of last season’s final. The Tamil Nadu team defeated them twice at home last season, including the all-important final.

Newly appointed head coach Carles Cuadrat is well aware of the sentiment surrounding the game.

“It’s the first match of the season so it means there are a lot of expectations. For us three points are important. Our target is to win against Chennaiyin. We will try to play our best game and get the three points,” Cuadrat said on the eve of the match.

Here are the full squads of both the teams.

Bengaluru FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Poirei Anganba, Aditya Patra (U21)

Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Sairuat Kima, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Dimas Delgado, Francisco ‘Xisco’ Hernandez, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Altamash Sayed, Ajay Chhetri (U21)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor ‘Miku’, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Chennaiyin FC Squad:

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard

Defenders: Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Andrea Orlandi, Francisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bedashwor Singh, Zonunmawia

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Antonio Salom