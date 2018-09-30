Latest Newscelebrities

Bigg Boss Malayalam First Season Winner- Sabu Mon

Sep 30, 2018, 11:03 pm IST
The ultimate reality show hosted by complete actor Mohanlal is all set to reveal its winner. The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on June 24 with 16 contestants from different walks of life. Apart from the 16 contestants, there were two wild card entries which made the competition fiercer. After weekly evictions and unexpected twists, there were 5 contestants left for the grand finale. Actor Aristo Suresh, Anchor Pearle Maaney, TV actor Srinish Aravind, Anchor Sabumon and Model Shiyas Kareem are the 5 finalists.

At last the winning title goes to  Sabu Mon. He becomes the winner of the grand prize of a trophy and a flat worth 1 crore.

Pearle Maaney became the runner-up of the show.

