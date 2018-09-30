Beauty

Coconut Oil And Salt Foot Scrub

Sep 30, 2018, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute
foot-scrub

You Will Need

  • 1 cup salt (use Epsom or any bath salt)
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 3-4 drops of any essential oil
  • ¼ cup vitamin E oil (you can squeeze the liquid from vitamin E capsules)

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and store it in a jar. Keep it aside for a few days.
  • Use the mixture to scrub your feet gently for at least 20 minutes.

How It Works

  • This is the best DIY foot scrub for cracked heels. It is safe for all skin types and rejuvenates your feet. Coconut oil is excellent for healing many skin conditions. It slows down ageing and makes the skin smooth.

Note: You can omit the vitamin E oil if you want.

Tags

Related Articles

Health-Benifits-Of-Cucumber
May 14, 2018, 10:00 am IST

These Are The Best Health Benefits Of Cucumber

How To Get Rid Of Acne
Mar 3, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips and Tricks To Get Rid Of Acne

Jan 25, 2018, 01:41 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips to get Six Pack in One Month

Jan 11, 2018, 02:18 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips for Instant facelift

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close