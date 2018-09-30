Coconut Oil And Salt Foot Scrub

You Will Need

1 cup salt (use Epsom or any bath salt)

¼ cup coconut oil

3-4 drops of any essential oil

¼ cup vitamin E oil (you can squeeze the liquid from vitamin E capsules)

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and store it in a jar. Keep it aside for a few days.

Use the mixture to scrub your feet gently for at least 20 minutes.

How It Works

This is the best DIY foot scrub for cracked heels. It is safe for all skin types and rejuvenates your feet. Coconut oil is excellent for healing many skin conditions. It slows down ageing and makes the skin smooth.

Note: You can omit the vitamin E oil if you want.