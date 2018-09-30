Comedy king Brahmanandam and SS Rajamouli made Prabhas Almost Cried

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali may have given Prabhas an international fame but something for which the Rebel Star is most loved is his humble and down to earth attitude. He is the heartthrob of millions and one of the trending names since years now.

Adding a moment of his so innocence and simplicity, we revisited a function attained by several stars of the south film industry and in that event, a moment was there when comedy king Brahmanandam made Prabhas to almost cry.

As the incident goes, Brahmanandam started speaking about Prabhas- praising him and Prabhas just tried to control his tears.

Brahmanandam said those who work hard get success and that success an example is Prabhas. He (Prabhas) is a good man, actor and a good human being of 6 feet whom all call as darling and he too calls the same irrespective of age, he added.

These words of Brahmanandam had almost made eyes of Prabhas brimmed in tears of respect for the senior actor.

Rajamouli also praised Prabhas and said he is such an actor who never indulge in backbiting against any actor or director, rather he always speaks good about all and all these has made him a perfect youth icon. Similarly, his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati said that Prabhas will always be his favorite co-star.

Besides, several Bollywood movie directors, actors, and actresses have often mentioned Prabhas as the gentleman with a humble nature.