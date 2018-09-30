‘Drunken’ Chief Minister’s Fake Video Goes Viral

A fake video of the Chief Minister went viral as the political leaders lodged a complaint at the police station.

On Saturday, a malicious & fake video of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh went viral on social media.

As per initial reports, the fake video was uploaded on a web-based application by an unknown person with the username Harsh Sofat (@harshsofat9).

In the video, the AM’s voice was deliberately slowed down giving the viewer an impression that he was drunk. The video was created using Chinese app ‘Tik Tok’ which allows users to dub and alter voices on recorded videos.

The user, according to the police, is following two accounts ‘thiscouple’ (@mdeepkur87) and ‘Being Nawaz’ (@funnyyadavji), the spokesman said.

The unknown person has three followers, @Happy mundhon (@sukhdevsukhahappy), ‘Oyekhurmi’ (@oyekhurmi) and ‘Kinda Kinda’ (@kindakinda9) on the TikTok app, he said.

The video was initially circulated on a WhatsApp group, ‘Youth group nabhaz’, and also uploaded on a Facebook Page, ‘Majha Akali Page.

The police have taken steps to remove the fake video from the social sites, which was uploaded to tarnish his image.

And a case has been registered Section 67 of the IT Act and sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC.