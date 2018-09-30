Easy Side Dish for Dinner: Mixed Vegetables Curry
for roasting vegetables:
- 3 tsp oil
- 12 cubes paneer / cottage cheese cubed
- 2 tbsp almonds / badam blanched
- 1 potato / aloo chopped
- ½ carrot chopped
- ½ cup cauliflower / gobi florets
- 4 beans chopped
- ¼ cup peas / matar
- ¼ capsicum chopped
- for tomato puree:
- 2 tomato chopped
- 1-inch cinnamon
- 5 clove
- 2 pods cardamom
- 12 almonds / badam blanched
for curry:
- 4 tsp oil
- 1 bay leaf / tej patta
- 1 tsp cumin / jeera
- 2 tsp kasuri methi
- 1 green chilli
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ cup curd / yogurt whisk
- ½ cup water
- 2 tbsp cream / malai
- 2 tbsp coriander finely chopped
Instructions
- firstly heat 4 tsp oil and saute spices.
- saute 1 onion and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste.
- further add spices and 1 tsp salt. saute well.
- add tomato puree and cook well.
- add ½ cup whisked curd. stir continuously.
- now add roasted mix vegetables and mix well.
- add ½ cup water and cook for another 10 minutes.
- turn off the flame and add 2 tbsp cream, 1 tsp kasuri methi, and 2 tbsp coriander. mix well.
- finally, serve mix vegetable curry / mix veg recipe with hot roti.
