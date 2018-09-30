Health & FitnessLife Style

Easy Side Dish for Dinner: Mixed Vegetables Curry

Sep 30, 2018, 11:06 pm IST
Easy Side Dish for Dinner: Mixed Vegetables Curry

for roasting vegetables:

  • 3 tsp oil
  • 12 cubes paneer / cottage cheese cubed
  • 2 tbsp almonds / badam blanched
  • 1 potato / aloo chopped
  • ½ carrot chopped
  • ½ cup cauliflower / gobi florets
  • 4 beans chopped
  • ¼ cup peas / matar
  • ¼ capsicum chopped
  • for tomato puree:
  • 2 tomato chopped
  • 1-inch cinnamon
  • 5 clove
  • 2 pods cardamom
  • 12 almonds / badam blanched

for curry:

  • 4 tsp oil
  • 1 bay leaf / tej patta
  • 1 tsp cumin / jeera
  • 2 tsp kasuri methi
  • 1 green chilli
  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder / lal mirch powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ cup curd / yogurt whisk
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 tbsp cream / malai
  • 2 tbsp coriander finely chopped

Instructions

  • firstly heat 4 tsp oil and saute spices.
  • saute 1 onion and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste.
  • further add spices and 1 tsp salt. saute well.
  • add tomato puree and cook well.
  • add ½ cup whisked curd. stir continuously.
  • now add roasted mix vegetables and mix well.
  • add ½ cup water and cook for another 10 minutes.
  • turn off the flame and add 2 tbsp cream, 1 tsp kasuri methi, and 2 tbsp coriander. mix well.
  • finally, serve mix vegetable curry / mix veg recipe with hot roti.

