Famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in latest Instagram pic

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a stylish halter top, the actor is looking breathtakingly beautiful.