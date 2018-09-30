Video of Indian Chess Player’s Proposal to Colombian Grandmaster is Winning Hearts: Watch

Indian chess player-turned-journalist Niklesh Jain decided to not go for a mainstream proposal when it came to asking for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Not choosing to go to a fancy restaurant or a five-star hotel, Niklesh proposed to his girlfriend Angela Franco at the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Georgia on Tuesday.

Angela, a Colombian chess player and a participant at the tournament, was about to begin her match when Niklesh went down on his knees and proposed to her with a ring.

Taken aback at first, Angela happily accepted the proposal amidst the loud cheering from the participants.

Proposta di Matrimonio ?? alle Olimpiadi?? ? Ieri, prima dell’inizio del 2° turno, il giornalista di scacchi indiano ?? @nikchess ha chiesto la mano della WGM colombiana ?? Angela Franco! Lei ha detto “SÌ”! ? Foto ©? https://t.co/2NU3iDBjby#scacchi #BatumiChess2018 pic.twitter.com/EXFVtthXtY — Chess.com – Italiano (@chesscom_it) September 26, 2018

Talking to the media, Niklesh said that a chess tournament was the perfect place for a chess player for a special moment like this.

Niklesh and Angela, who have been dating for 1.5 years were cheered on social media as well.