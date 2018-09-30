Indian sprinter Hima Das Meets Star Idol Sachin Tendulkar

Indian sprinter Hima Das is now a popular household name among sports fans in India, but the young athlete recently found herself star-struck when she met Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Das, who recently won the Arjuna Award, took to Twitter and shared two pictures of herself along with the Master Blaster. “An overwhelming morning, meeting my legend i always looked upon (sic) @sachin_RT,” Das wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Thanks sir for this memorable jersey and some motivational talks which will really help me in my career,” she added.

Born to a family of rice farmers at the Kandhulimari village, near the town of Dhing in the state of Assam, Das made history earlier this year when she became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event.

She won the gold medal at the IAAF U-20 Championships in Finland, overcoming a slow start to overtake three competitors in the final 100m stretch.

She also won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games before winning the gold medal in the women’s 4 x 400 metres relay race.