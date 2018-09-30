ISL 2018-19: Miku’s Stunner brings Bengaluru ahead against Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC begins their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 campaign against Bengaluru FC in a repeat of the final of season 4, at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru this evening.

At half-time, Bengaluru is in the lead courtesy a sweet strike by Miku. Chennaiyin missed two glorious chances (Jeje the culprit both times) and the Bengaluru goal came against the run of play. The prolific Miku makes the best of his chances.

Jeje had two glorious opportunities to give his team the lead. The first chance came as soon as the 17th minute when Nelson put a delicious-looking through-ball, leaving Jeje in a one-on-one situation but the Chennai captain’s chipped shot (or pass?) went off target and Germanpreet who was rushing to the far post failed to get there on time.

Jeje had a chance at redemption in the 32nd minute when he intercepted a poor backpass by Bengaluru’s but this time his first touch failed him as he looked to round the goalkeeper.