Janhvi Kapoor opens about her upcoming films

Sep 30, 2018, 09:55 pm IST
After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

The diva already has another film lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

 

In a recent interview with the publication, Mid-Day Janhvi opened up about working with the director Karan Johar who had also produced Dhadak. The diva in the interview had stated, “It’s overwhelming. I still pinch myself to believe this. I am so excited and happy to start the shoot and work on that film. But, I am constantly thinking about it, and sharing the screen space with these actors, they are so gifted. And I have looked up to them.”

The actress added, “I wouldn’t have been more happy to be directed by Karan (Johar). What excites me the most is that he has so much knowledge. To even be on the set with him is fortunate. So, I am really excited.”

