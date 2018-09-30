Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist arrested accusing of Raping a minor

Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist was recently arrested for raping a 16-year-old minor boy and was booked under the POSCO act. He was arrested from the sets of one of her upcoming movies.

The Mumbai Police arrested the celebrity hair-stylist Brendon Allister De Gee (42) stated a report in Mid-Day. The report also stated that he was arrested from one of Kangan’s Ranaut movie’s sets.

Sanjay More, the senior inspector of Khar police station, told Mid-Day, “We have arrested Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist in a POCSO case.” The accused met the 16-year-old boy through a dating app, on which the boy had claimed he was 18.”

According to the report, an officer was stated that the boy had made an account on a dating app and invited many people, ranging from 30 to 60 years, to have relations with him. He downloaded the app in 2017 and met around 15 men.

The complaint was registered by the boy’s mother after the incident came to light in May and she came to know about the dating app.

Khar police have booked Brendon under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. He was produced in court and is remanded to police custody till October 3. He has worked in the Indian fashion and beauty industry for over 10 years. He started his career in South Africa and now splits his time between Mumbai and Goa.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.