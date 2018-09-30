celebrities

Nia Sharma again sets travel goals with her latest sizzling pictures

Sep 30, 2018, 07:08 pm IST
Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses. The small screen actress who gained recognition with the role of Manvi in a daily soap Ek Hazarron Mein Meri Behna, has gone on a solo trip for the 2nd time.

She shared the pictures on social media and went viral within minutes.

Two is company but ‘alone’ is my thing! #vibesdontlie

If I could ever build a little wooden castle ? of my own and stay in it…

No heartaches, no regrets, no looking back ATM.

Chocolate Cheese and Charm! The three C’s of ??? @myswitzerlandin @mylausanne

