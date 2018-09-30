People Cannot Understand the Fashion Sense Behind this Shorts!

It is quite strange the fashion sense that runs around these days. Well, everyone has their preferences but these shorts launched by FASHION Gucci is quite strange. Gucci recently launched these shorts for men and the brand calls it Red vinyl shorts with a silver zip. Since the fashion brand has introduced it on Twitter, the micro-blogging site is abuzz with all kinds of reactions. Check this Out;

What on earth are they thinking… hideous. Looks like a giant red nappy https://t.co/QRqaCVgCF2 — BSUK (@brandonsmithuk) September 28, 2018

Me, to my toddler: Get your clothes on, we’re going out!

Toddler: https://t.co/ilPn8Ubh9x — Mellie (@MellieAdamson) September 28, 2018

Ewww…who the hell would wear that? Not any man I know…lol. That's horrible. — Ms. Love Canada ?? (@CanadaLove2019) September 28, 2018

This is what happens when Superman forgets to wear his tights 1st https://t.co/PzL2Jo0Y6B — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 28, 2018

Yeah! Because you’re gonna see the average dude walking along Sauchiehall street in that ludicrous outfit. Get a grip! — Ayrshire lass (@lass_ayrshire) September 28, 2018

Since I can’t unsee this I’ve very generously decided to share it with all of you ? https://t.co/L9d9PnVka9 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 28, 2018

We agree that the fashion world has some sort of a license to go a little crazy, but seriously, this look is not something that people will go for IRL. Nobody wants to take that kind of a risk really.