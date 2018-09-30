Place you should visit with your Best Friend

Still looking for some soothing place for your vacation. Well, this is definitely the best place for you. At the top of the Kangra lies an amazing place Dharamshala which has become one of the favourite destinations of all.

Dharamshala is a city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by cedar forests on the edge of the Himalayas, this hillside city is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile. The Thekchen Chöling Temple Complex is a spiritual centre for Tibetan Buddhism, while the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives houses thousands of precious manuscripts.

The city is encompassed a thick front of deodar cedar trees and is one of the major solid holds for the Tibetan evacuees and the seat of the fourteenth Dalai Lama of the Tibetan faction of Buddhism.

With thick pine and deodar backwoods, various streams, cool sound air, appealing environment and the close-by snowline, Dharamshala has everything for a flawless occasion. It is brimming with life but then quiet. This is the perfect spot for you and your best friend.