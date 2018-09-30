Rahul Easwar Says He Will Reveal the Conspiracy in Sabarimala Issue on this Date

Hindu activist Rahul Easwar has said that he will reveal the conspiracy behind the Sabarimala verdict on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti. While Rahul was not simply picking a good date, his decision is based on whom he is hinting as one among the possible master brains of conspiracy.

“On October 2nd, a judge is retiring. If I speak about it before his retirement, it could become contempt of court”. He said this in a video posted from the entrance of Ayyapa temple in Meera road in Mumbai. Although he refused to mention the name of the judge, it is obvious whom he is aiming at.

Rahul Easwar said that those who try to attack temples and other places of worship using fake feminists should be fought. He urged the believers to come together and think about what kind of protest has to be organised against such moves.