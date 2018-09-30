Tanushree Dutta is mad and number one liar says Rakhi Sawant

Recently Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Please that was filmed 10 years ago. Dutta revealed that she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant, which was the biggest insult for her. Dutta added that she needed to be replaced by someone little more classy.

Replying to these statements, Sawant expressed that Dutta is mad and a big liar. Sawant alleged that Dutta is on dope and asked her blood to be tested. Here are the sensational statements that Sawant made on the press interaction.