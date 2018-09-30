Cinemacelebrities

Tanushree Dutta is mad and number one liar says Rakhi Sawant

Sep 30, 2018, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute
Tanusree-Dutta-Rakhi-Sawant

Recently Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Please that was filmed 10 years ago. Dutta revealed that she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant, which was the biggest insult for her. Dutta added that she needed to be replaced by someone little more classy.

Replying to these statements, Sawant expressed that Dutta is mad and a big liar. Sawant alleged that Dutta is on dope and asked her blood to be tested. Here are the sensational statements that Sawant made on the press interaction.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 15, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

These celebrities change their name to get success in Bollywood industry

shilpa-shetty-in-maldives-vacation
May 2, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Shilpa Shetty enjoying vacation in a hot bikini avatar: See pics

Actor-as-transgender
Sep 5, 2018, 11:07 pm IST

Can You Guess This Actor In This Hot Saree Pic?

Feb 10, 2018, 07:05 pm IST

Popular actresses who remain unmarried -See Photos

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close