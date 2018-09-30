This is How the Coaches of ATK and Blasters Responded After the ISL Opener

ISL opener was a cracker of a match and it was the team in yellow which came out on top. Blasters outplayed ATK to take a 2-0 lead, thanks to strikes from Matej Poplatnik (77′) and Slavisa Stojanovic (86′). After the match, a happy David James, coach of Kerala Blasters said he is happy to beat a team like ATK.

“I was slightly frustrated in first half,” (I) didn’t like the style of play. The second half was much better. The wing backs were disciplined. I thought we were the better team. Tough first half overall but we came back in a great manner.” said David James.

Meanwhile, former coach of Kerala who is now at the helm of ATK said his teams inability to maintain possession costed them. “The main takeaway was that we gave away the ball cheaply. At half-time, I was quite happy. We had more possession. We then gave the ball away on so many occasions. You need to keep possession. Once they scored the goal I got the feeling we won’t be able to come back. We took long shots but didn’t impact the game,” the Englishman stated.

He said Kerala was better on that day. Kerala Blasters next match will be against Mumbai on Friday, while ATK will take on Northeast United on Thursday.