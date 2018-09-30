Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met Goa CM Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15. Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

Sep 30, 2018, 05:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS in the national capital to inquire about his health.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15. Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

Tags

Related Articles

2.0-teaser-leaked
Mar 4, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Rajnikanth starrer ‘2.0’ teaser leaked online!

Jul 20, 2017, 08:50 am IST

Ruckus in Rajyasabha after MP ‘s remark on Hindu gods

Jun 26, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Here are some secret facts about south Indian beauty Richa Gangopadhyay

Nov 16, 2017, 07:50 am IST

Minor girl raped for 10 days ; 4 arrested in Bengaluru.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close