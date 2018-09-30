(Watch)Olympiad Proposal: Indian Chess Player Proposes to Colombian Woman Grandmaster

A lot of people thinks that it is a nice idea to marry someone from the same profession. You have a lot in common, lot to discuss and much more. Indian chess player Niklesh Jain would probably agree with that theory as he made the Batumi Olympiad 2018 the most memorable tournament for himself. He proposed his Colombian girlfriend, Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco, just before the start of 2nd round. Check out this video where he sits on his knees and proposes to his girlfriend.

“I think for a chess player, what better than Chess Olympiad, we are 189 countries and for us, this is our temple. So I thought I can do this. In the morning, I told her sister, her sister is also a grandmaster, so I told her about my plan and we decided to do it here. The world is for peace, for love and there’s no language, no colour, no bar or anything. We should be a good human being and this is good for the world,” Niklesh added.

Well that’s a cute little romantic story, isn’t it?