12 Million People in USA in Flood Threat as HURRICANE ROSA Approaches

Hurricane Rosa is all set to bring heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding to the Southwest over the next few days. Flood watches are in effect across portions of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas, Flagstaff and Salt Lake City. About 12 million people are at risk of flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Arizona should see the heaviest rain, the National Hurricane Center said, where up to a half-foot of rain is possible in some areas. This could bring “life-threatening flash flooding” and “dangerous debris flows and landslides,” the hurricane centre said. Flash floods are caused by heavy rain. They can turn otherwise calm dry washes, burn scars and urban areas with poor drainage deadly.