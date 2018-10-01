Active Indian Cricket Team Player Requests For Gunman Fearing Death Threats From His Wife

Mohammad Shami has had a decent run with the ball in England test series but his personal life continues to throw bigger challenges at him. Indian fast bowler has reportedly asked for a gunner for his security as the dispute between him and his wife Hasin Jahan continues. It all started in March 2018 when Jahan took to Facebook to post screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with other women. Hasin Jahan had filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of extra-marital affairs and domestic violence.

Shami had just won a maintenance case against Hasin Jahan just a month ago. She had demanded Rs. 10 Lakh per month from the pacer for her maintenance, which was turned down by the Alipore Court. However, Mohammed Shami will have to pay Rs. 80,000 every month for the support of his daughter Aairah.

From a cricketing perspective, the next few months will be very difficult for the 28-year-old as this case is not the only major concern for him to deal with. Indian Pace battery of Bumrah-Shami and Ishant did well in England and Shami will have to bowl consistently well to stay in the reckoning for the world cup team. One can only hope that these incidents do not affect his bowling performances.