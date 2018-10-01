KeralaLatest News

CPM leader booked for allegedly abusing 14-yr-old girl in Kerala

Oct 1, 2018
Kerala Police registered a case against a CPM leader for allegedly abusing a 14-yr-old girl. Sources said, Police have started the search the CPM leader, who is CPI feeder organisation Pravasi Welfare Association’s district leader. He has gone underground.

The complaint was lodged with Venjaramoodu police by the girl’s mother. The case is being investigated by Attingal DySP Anil Kumar.

The girl spilled the beans during a counselling section in his school. She told her teachers that the abuse had been going for some time.

He used to slip into her house after her mother went out to work and abuse her. Though he visited her house frequently, nobody doubted since they were neighbours. The case has been registered under POCSO

