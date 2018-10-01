Flowery Hairdo: Step By Step Tutorial

This flowery hairdo may look intricate but is simple to achieve. Plus, a textured messy finish and sizzling highlights enhance the look to a great extent. Perfect for an evening out!
What You Need
- Texturizing spray
- Heat protectant serum/spray
- 1.5-inch curling iron
- Paddle brush
- Hair Elastics
- Bobby pins
- Medium-hold hairspray
How To Style
1. Prep your washed, dried hair with some texturizing spray and heat protectant.
2. Picking up 1 inch sections of hair at a time, curl all your hair.
3. Brush back all your hair.
4. Divide your hair into 2 parts and tie them into two ponytails on top of each other.
5. Twist the lower ponytail (that is at the nape of your neck) completely and roll it into a messy bun.
6. Secure the bun to your head with the help of bobby pins pushed into it all around its circumference.
7. From the top ponytail, pick up a 1 inch section of hair, roll it into a ringlet, and pin it to your head.
8. Repeat the previous step until all the hair in the ponytail has been pinned into ringlets.
9. Finish off with some medium-hold hairspray to set the do in place.
