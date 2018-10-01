Home Remedies: Aloe Vera For Dark Spots

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel, taken straight from the leaves, is the best way to get rid of those black spots and any other discolouration.

What You Need

An aloe vera leaf

A knife

How To Use

Using a knife, slice away the outer layers of an aloe vera leaf.

Squeeze the gel onto your fingers and apply it directly to your dark spots.

Leave the gel on for 20 minutes, then wash off with clean water.

How Often?

Daily.

Method 2 – Aloe Vera Gel, Sugar, And Lemon Juice

Sugar acts as an exfoliator to scrape away dead skin cells and the dual bleaching properties of aloe vera and lemon juice work wonders to eliminate your skin of dark spots, thus leaving your skin bright and glowing.

What You Need

½ cup aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

How To Use

How To Use Put the aloe vera gel, sugar, and lemon juice in a clean bowl and mix thoroughly.

With clean hands, scrub the mixture onto your face for 10 minutes, giving extra attention to the areas with dark spots.

Wash off with clean water and moisturize.

How Often?

Every alternate day.

WARNING

People allergic to latex could experience irritation as a result of coming in contact with the component aloin that is found in the lining of aloe vera leaves. Thus, it is best to wear gloves while extracting aloe vera gel from its leaves.

If you are allergic to garlic, onion, or tulips, you could be allergic to aloe vera. Do a patch test on the inside of your forearm before proceeding with any of the home remedies listed above.