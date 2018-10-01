ISL 2018-19: FC Goa takes on NorthEast United FC- Match Preview

NorthEast United FC will be keen to start their Indian Super League 2018-19 campaign on a positive note when they face FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

NorthEast United FC: The hosts will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins.

Schattorie had come in as an assistant coach last season for NorthEast United FC after the departure of Joao de Deus. They now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing.

The Nigerian international is expected to be their main threat up front and will look to improve their efficiency in front of goal. Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield.

FC Goa: FC Goa have a measure of continuity about them as head coach Sergio Lobera takes charge of the team for a second successive season

FC Goa, on the other hand, have a settled feel about them with most of their key players retained from last season’s topscorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man up front and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous. Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.

Goa’s defence had come under the scanner previous season and was their Achilles’ heel. A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct.

FC Goa, as is their nature, will play a possession-based game and NorthEast United will look to exploit them on the counter. But how effective that will be remains to be seen. Monday promises to be exciting and intriguing.