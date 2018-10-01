Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant in red with Manish Malhotra for the cover of the magazine

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

The diva already has another film lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Recently, the star kid was seen posing for a magazine cover and the photos of her posing on the streets of Singapore made huge rounds on the social media.

Janhvi Kapoor Manish Malhotra Janhvi Kapoor Manish Malhotra | Photo Credit: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as a fashionista for millennials and her fans follow her style. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s young daughter has time and again given major fashion and style goals to her followers who more than often look up to her for an inspiration. Recently, the star kid was seen posing for a magazine cover and the photos of her posing on the streets of Singapore made huge rounds on the social media.

Janhvi has been in the limelight even before she starred in her debut film Dhadak. The young actress is not just a fan’s favourite starkid but also paparazzi’s loved girl. Every time she makes an appearance, she makes sure to turn heads.

Recently, Janhvi went on a workcation with Manish Malhotra and from the videos and photos shared on their social media handle, it looked like the two had a ball of a time. Now, a photo of Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble posing with the man himself for the cover of Brides Today is winning the internet. Janhvi is looking exactly like her mother and it would not be wrong to say that she has got the best of it from Sridevi.

Take a look at their photo here: