Massive Fire Breaks out at Electric Powerhouse

A fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Andheri. At least five fire engines and three water tankers had to be rushed at the spot to control the blaze.

Oct 1, 2018, 09:50 am IST
A fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) powerhouse in Thane’s Savarkar Nagar. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, no casualty or injury was reported during the incident.

In an earlier incident, a fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Andheri. At least five fire engines and three water tankers had to be rushed at the spot to control the blaze. The fire started at around 3 AM in the morning on September 12. In another incident, a fire broke out in a godown at Khan compound in Shilphata in Thane.

