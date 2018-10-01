Monthly Horoscope predictions for October 2018

- Aries: Home takes the centre-stage, as the month begins. If something needs repairing, so be it – attend to it all there and then. Avoid procrastination, says Ganesha. Parents of school-going children may remain concerned about their kid’s academic progress. Be there to support them. Ones already in love may have some misunderstandings and stressed conversations. Keep a patient attitude to sail through. 5th and 6th are important days when it comes to relationship matters. Same goes for business partnerships. Spend time together, talk it out, and put your heads together to bring real solutions to ongoing issues. You are not your usual self on the 8th. Do your best to shake off the inertia. By 9th, things start clearing up considerably – look ahead and plan for the coming fortnight. Planets may still not relent, but nothing is difficult when you are determined. Work and deadlines keep the overall pace busy and hectic – from 10th through 14th. Mercury’s movement to Scorpio indicates some distractions – be careful if you are a student or are involved in a task requiring keen concentration. 15th sees you all buoyed up and raring to go. Don’t get disheartened, if the cosmos refuses to cooperate. Certainly, don’t let the stress affect you or your health. There would be some gains on the 16th. Things are getting better! But, your personal life is still giving you jitters. Debates are great, but only on stages, reminds Ganesha. At home – keep a calm discussion mode on. Too many distractions and less focus on academic growth are foreseen for students too. As for the health, you may not be in your best form on 20th and 21st. Careful! You are back to the groove by 22nd, ready to fire on all cylinders. Professional and Karmic matters still remain slow, but there surely is growth. By 23rd, there is a party of planets in your 8th House – what with Sun joining Venus, Jupiter and Mercury, already traversing there. An emotional breakdown is likely, unless you are guarded. Is something really getting to you? Keep your mind away by focusing on charity work or creative activities, suggests Ganesha. On 29th, it seems that all you care about is saving money. What a change in attitude! Don’t go the unethical route to earn extra, though. As the month draws to a close, things continue to remain a tad discomforting, but nothing can bog you down.
- Taurus: You are keen to enhance the lifestyle for your family, as the month begins. Naturally, money and ways to enhance your income are on your mind, at this time. Well, short cuts won’t do, as they will only run you into troubles, reminds Ganesha. On 2nd or 3rd, a close friend or relative may come seeking your financial help. If this person is really needy, please don’t hesitate in going ahead – but if you see foul here, be open and refuse. Chances of recovering this money will be bleak. 5th and 6th are busy days at work/ business. When it comes to relationships, you must steer clear of temptations, if you are already married or committed. On 8th, your mood may not be at its best. Blame it on the moon, and keep moving ahead. Things get better by the 9th, when a New Moon starts rising, urging you to put your plans to paper. Some financial matters may be on your agenda now – just be extra careful, as the cosmic support is not strong. Back home, are you planning an escape from your relationship, sometime on 12th or 13th? Relax; this is a momentary feeling; just be tactful, and lie low. 15th and 16th are good days to do some quiet soul-searching. Find peace in meditation, creative activities or playing with kids. Take your mind dutifully away from the issues that are bothering you. 17th and 18th are all about work – in reality as well as in your mind. In love, you will have to be inventive to keep your sweetie happy. Health must remain on top of your priority list – so, no missing that gym! 22nd brings some home issues, most likely pertaining to your sibling/s, to the forefront. By 23rd, Sun joins the ongoing planetary party in your 7th House – the astral alignment that’s causing so much drama in your married life or business partnership. These areas naturally get under the spotlight – now, there’s no escaping them. Conserve your energy, remain centred yet address it all with patience and gentle wit. No sarcasm, aggression or harsh remarks would do! You are craving to get a relaxing day full of happy moments and friendly banter with your siblings or cousins. If cosmos or work refuse to give it to you easily – well, snatch it! Be there to extend support to your loved ones, when they need it. As the month ends, plans of renovation or home improvement are high on your agenda.
- Gemini: The slow-paced progress makes you restless and frustrated, as the month begins. Stay optimistic and determined, as things will surely turn in your favour pretty soon. Ruler of your Sign Mercury traversing in your 5th House in conjunction with debilitated Sun will help you to some extent, assures Ganesha. Benevolent Jupiter also has an eye over your 2nd House. Financial and family matters will also get sorted duly, thus. Don’t let the material and personal sphere take away your attention from rejuvenating activities and also health and fitness. Find time for it all on 6th and 7th. Gains on 8th and 9th make you happy. Good news comes for entrepreneurs too. However, the work front won’t be without its share of struggles and challenges. Steer clear of work-place politics and shallow gossip. Influence of Venus retrogression can bring some old misunderstandings to the fore – so be guarded. Post 11th, Mercury enters your 6th House. Too much buzz in this zone. Don’t forget your health and well-being. Feeling of restlessness and internal chaos returns mid-month. Find peace by doing what you love the most. Intimate relations and love will bring you happiness – but steer clear of unhealthy temptations if you are married. Your hard work pays, and by 17th or 18th, things begin to settle down on the occupational front. Yet, there is a sense of unease – which may even prompt you to look for a change of job or scene, feels Ganesha. Blame it on the planets – and keep a calm façade – as all this is sure to get intensified with Sun’s entry in your 6th House – around 23rd. People may be talking behind your back – but that’s okay – don’t let it affect you. Stress can take a toll on your health and relationships – so be careful. Stay positive about everything. On 28th and 29th you are thinking about money and savings. Good and constructive diversion, but don’t overdo. Get out, get going and connect with nature to relax and refresh yourself. As the month ends, you may be travelling for work/ business. Just keep your best foot forward!
- Cancer: Your mind is over-powering your heart, as the month begins. Debilitated Sun now traverses through your 4th House in company of crafty Mercury – and this is viewed by Saturn (from the 7th House). Naturally, you are more guarded and cautious – than usual. Turn your mind to self-growth and development on 2nd and 3rd. On 4th, you may travel for work/ business – and this looks set to be gainful. Of course, you are busy, but this is not an excuse to ignore your health. On 8th planets don’t let you breathe easy. Saturn’s influence on Moon keeps you troubled. By 10th, thankfully, you are back on track – optimistic and forward-looking. At the same time, Mercury enters your 5th House. This seems to be a positive cosmic movement – you can be sure of reaping rewards from creative and new pursuits. You are going great, but then a bump on the marital or personal road stalls your positive momentum – to some extent – on 15th. Avoid heated debates; try understanding the other party’s perspective – even in the business partnerships, says Ganesha. Around 17th and 18th, work and business act as good diversions, nicely taking away your distressed mind (and heart) from tumultuous equations. Ones looking for a job change should keep their antennae up and working – as opportunities may knock around this time. As for the health and fitness matters, Ganesha advises you to keep up your work-out and diet plans – or else you may suffer from pains, seasonal infections or deficiencies. By 23rd, there literally is a planetary party in your 5th House – the zone of romance, pleasure, kids and creativity. Sun has joined Mercury, Jupiter and (retrograde) Venus. If you make up your mind and work hard, this is going to be an extremely fruitful fortnight. Planets, especially Jupiter and Sun have come to the help of newlyweds or married folks who want to conceive a child. Romance blooms too, but there also are chances of confusions and pipe dreams. Finances get a boost; you may get recognition too. On 29th, however, the positive vibes do not seem to be good enough to guard you from an emotional hurt. Have a heart! End the month on a happy note, as financial gains galore.
- Leo: You are worried about unexpected extra expenditure, when the month begins. Keep plodding ahead, even if things don’t seem very encouraging. Personal realm takes on a dull tone too. Is it due to your own bad mood? You know what you can do to set it right, hints Ganesha! Business or work may make you travel for scouring contacts, around 4th or 5th. Things, undoubtedly, are frenzied, but do take time out to refresh and rejuvenate yourself. Around 6th/ 7th, Venus turns retrograde in Scorpio – your 4th House. Household expenses rise, and some old issues come back to haunt you – on the home or personal front. On 8th, you are thinking about enhancing your income. The planetary position may aggravate your troubles, making it difficult for you to find peace and calm, required to focus. Keep a neutral stance, if and when there are issues with your siblings or relatives. Inheritance issues, if there have been any in the past, are likely. Let this pass! Work, education and material endeavors remain hectic and buzzing. Mercury and Jupiter together will work well to keep you in a strong position on the financial front. As a professional, you will be determined to get recognition for your good work, on 15th and 16th. The relationship front, however, is still shaky – try not to get trapped in conflicting conversations. How will you dodge them? You know the best – but do it imperceptibly and smartly, hints Ganesha. 18th and 19th bring vibes that leave you vulnerable – emotionally and physically. Take care! On 22nd, something or the other stops you from giving your best. Blame it on Moon’s placement and have faith in your abilities. Around 23rd, Sun moves to Scorpio – your 4th House. This move frees Sun from malefic influences, which is bound to have a positive effect on your personality and life. You shine, and are more robust and affirmative – in matters of heart and home. Work remains busy, so love takes a back-seat – even more so, as Venus gets combust. Business folks need to tread ahead cautiously. 29th is all about earning more money, while on 30th, you seem to be finding ways to spend it, chuckles Ganesha. Tighten your purse strings!
- Virgo: You are happy at the month’s beginning. Some windfall gains are behind this happiness, it seems. But then, what comes – goes too – on 3rd or 4th, when an unexpected expense sets you back a bit. Or, a loss is likely. Stay cautious. Your Sign ruler Mercury joins Sun in your 2nd House – so family and financial front is strong and safe, but it would still pay to remain careful. Avoid lending money to someone in the family – unless you are sure about this person. Around 6th, Venus turns retrograde in Scorpio – your 3rd House. Be even more careful in matters related to siblings, cousins, relatives, inheritances and your overall expressions. You are liable to be perceived as wrong, or you may be hurt by a loved one’s behavior, warns Ganesha. Stay calm. Distractions abound, so education endeavors may suffer. By 10th, you will feel better, thanks to a New Moon. Around 11, your Sign ruler Mercury moves to your 3rd House – joining Jupiter and retrograde Venus. Quite a cosmic party there! It seems matters related to this zone will stay at the centre of your universe, for now. Socializing and meeting your relatives is foreseen. On 15th, however, you are back to work – and how! Your mind is full of ideas for growth and success. This time may be quite busy for you, especially on the occupational front. But, don’t shirk your responsibilities at home. Find balance! Married fellows trying to conceive a baby, since long may have the cosmic support now. 22nd is not a day, when you should schedule something important. In fact, take a break from work, if you feel unwell. By 23rd, Sun too moves to Scorpio – your 3rd House. Are you talking too much? You must not be arrogant or rash, while communicating with your near ones. Your social diary is full – at the moment. People will be attracted to you – especially the way you communicate. No, no, no – don’t let this get to your head, warns Ganesha. 29th and 30th see some conflicts and disagreements. Basically, you are not as happy as you had been lately. Expenses surge; be careful. Are you travelling back to your residence? Possibly! Love brings respite, as the month ends.
- Libra: Planets bring good news for business-people and entrepreneurs, when the month begins. Be patient and stay focused. Nothing can stop you from making a good profit now. Sun moves through your Sign, in company of Mercury at this time. So, expect some social recognition too. Relationships – on all fronts – remain unsatisfactory, though. By 6th, your Sign ruler Venus turns retrograde in your 2nd House. On 8th, probably that is why, you are somewhat restless. 9th is no better too – in fact, the waning Moon seems to have worsened your mood. Lie low, and let this pass. By 10th, however, you start feeling better, as your confidence returns. Whatever happens, you must never lose faith in your abilities, reminds Ganesha. Around 11th, Mercury also joins Jupiter and (retrograde) Venus in your 2nd House. Ones looking for a cure to an old health issue may stumble upon an alternative cure now. Be on the lookout! 15th is all about trifle domestic matters – repairs, discussions, mundane chores. Whatever it is – it seems to be urgent, so don’t postpone it. While all else seems okay, and the status quo is maintained, it’s your personal equations, maybe marriage or partnership, which suffer, as a result of Venusian retrogression. 22nd brings an eventful time – with a frenetic buzz. You may not be very comfortable on 22nd, as something at work leaves you stressed. On 23rd, Sun moves to your 2nd House – Scorpio, joining the planetary party there. This planetary cluster or Stellium indicates a time of heightened activity in spheres of family and finances. For starters, family related expenses and demands increase. This is a sensitive time, when things can go exceptionally well – or simply bad. So, be on absolute guard; use the astral energy intelligently and constructively. Avoid major decisions; keep a positive, affirmative approach. This is also a time of amplified emotions. Manage your resources well. By 28th and 29th, you are back to the work front – but the home and family remain high on priority. You may meet some of your relatives; there may be a function or ceremony at home. You get love and attention from your family members. But, take time to conserve your energies, as the month ends.
- Scorpio: On the 1st, take a chill pill. Struggles and delay test your endurance. So, go with the flow. 2nd and 3rd see you in a better mood. Benevolent Jupiter helps you on many accounts, bringing you some positive momentum. Sun and Mercury together provide necessary intellectual impetus, helping you feel confident and sure of yourself. As the family gathers on 5th and 6th, someone may ask about your plans to get married – if you are single, that is. Handle this tactfully. Good tidings for students and researchers. Around 7th, Venus turns retrograde, adding a little more to the cosmic confusion. However ambitious you feel on 8th, just go slow, says Ganesha. Don’t let the temptations lure you. A fresh dose of inspiration comes with the New Moon on 10th. On 11th, the crafty Mercury enters your Sign, moving along with Jupiter and Venus. This cosmic alignment is positive for your social standing, confidence and monetary gains. However, too much planetary activity in one zone leads to excessive energy, which is liable to go either way – good or bad. On 13th or 14th, something may affront you, leaving you stressed or unhappy. Let it go! Mars energizes your 4th House – of heart and home, and also influences your Karmic zone, mid-month. But on 16th, when Moon connects with Saturn in your 3rd House, be careful, while dealing with your siblings and cousins – or even a neighbor. Now – plan well and ahead – if you are travelling for work or social reasons. If you are studying in the side, heavy work pressure may not give you time to study, in month’s latter part. 22nd is a day when you just wish to relax and unwind. A movie, lunch date or simply watching your favorite videos – are all great ideas! Around 23rd, mighty Sun moves into your Sign, meaning it is the time of Solar Return for you. Your confidence surges; you feel attractive and energetic. Spotlight is trained on you; perform on a stage now, says Ganesha. Love takes a back-seat, though. Health needs care. On 29th, an opportunity arises, if you are planning a job change. The progress will be slow but steady. Something shifts, as the month ends. Is it you accepting a transfer order?
- Sagittarius: As the month begins, thoughts of honing your communication skills and personality are on your agenda. You are also dreaming of making a handsome gain – from a recent project. Well, things may be delayed a bit. But, don’t worry, for if you have justifiably done your work – your sustained efforts will surely bring positive rewards. At work, the peaceful vibe makes you happy on 2nd and 3rd. Use the down-time to build your skill portfolio. On the personal front, things may not be rosy. Around 6th/ 7th, Venus turns retrograde in your 12th House. Steer clear of wasteful pursuits. Unexpected expenses are likely too. On 8th, be quick in responding to an opportunity, or it may pass! Just keep your antennae up, says Ganesha. At this time, all may not be well in your relationship domain, which may make you detached. Well, that’s not right. But yes, lying low may help – for now. Around 11th, Mercury joins Jupiter – in your 12th House. Your efficiency surges. 15th sees you in a low mood, as there may be some discontent in your family. Handle this situation tactfully. Be vigilant in business and professional matters too. Short term travel is likely, around 16th or 17th. Here – there is no harm in mixing business with pleasure! Keep a close eye on your luggage and bearings, though. Around 19th, someone from your past may re-appear – increasing your heart-beat by notches. Is it right to expect a lot from this? Ask yourself! Married ones enjoy a peaceful week. Students may face distractions. 22nd isn’t a great day for – almost anything. Your mind and heart are out of sync! Around 23rd, Sun shifts to Mar-ruled Scorpio – your 12th House. Such cosmic party in your zone of unconscious obviously leaves you vulnerable – every which way. Guard yourself from all corners, says Ganesha. Nonetheless, you may gain from a foreign connection. Sun and Jupiter will also prompt you to spend for charity, a social cause or a religious event. Just don’t go overboard! 29th brings a gain, while you are again weighing your options, as the month ends.
- Capricorn: Be practical in relationships and partnerships, as the month begins. Anxiety will pull you down, so try to keep a neutral, unaffected stance. Opposition of Mars and malefic Rahu on your 2/8 House axis does not spell well for your financial health and family equations. Viewing this, Ganesha advises you to handle related matters with utmost caution. Mercury traversing through your 10th House makes you eloquent and candid at work – but be discreet, while talking to an angry boss. Around 6th, Venus turns retrograde in Scorpio – your 11th House. Friendships suffer! 8th and 9th see you being your usual self – calm, poised and confident – at work. Don’t forget to thank Sun and Mercury. However, retrograde Venus may create some troubles, primarily in your personal equations. Employ your personal charm and persuasion skills to full use! Around 11th, Mercury shifts into Mars-ruled Scorpio, your 11th House, facilitating good opportunities for material and monetary benefits. Ones eager to conceive a child will be favored by the benevolent Jupiter. Love birds get the astral nod too. 15th is all about strategies, work and success-related agendas. Three planets move through your 11th House – so opportunities to meet, mingle and also earn abound. Will you enjoy this? Maybe! Around 17th or 18th, a disturbance in family needs your attention. Be available, and handle tactfully. You may even be travelling for work/ business at this time. Be vigilant, while dealing with new people. 22nd is the time for fresh energy and action. Go ahead with an open mind. Around 22nd/ 23rd, Sun enters Scorpio. But, this makes Venus lose its strength (as it gets combust). Work or business may run into challenges. Partnership issues are likely. If you are traveling, you may feel uncomfortable. In personal realm too, a downturn may be visible. Just move ahead with caution. When people don’t respond to you immediately – be the first one to make a move! On 29th, you are thinking about your precious personal bonds. However, singles are largely interested in enjoying the pleasures of skin now; relationships that get formed now will have the same basis.
- Aquarius: There is no alternative to sustained hard work, remind you the stars – as the month begins. Short cuts work for short periods of time! So, steer clear of anything that appears too easy, too shiny or too quick, hints Ganesha. Hurdles frustrate you on 3rd and 4th. Lady Luck is not on your side, at the moment – chalk out your fortune course yourself. Vibes are not so easy, on the home and marital front. Venus turns retrograde in your 10th House around 6th/ 7th – making matters troublesome on the work front. You are quieter than usual on 8th – don’t let this planetary tussle get the better of you. By 10th, things start regaining their lost sheen – or so it seems. Well, isn’t it all in the mind? The New Moon fills you with optimism, and soon enough, opportunities come your way. How positive thoughts attract positivity! By 12th and 13th, you feel better, and are eloquent at work – thanks to Mercury that has joined Jupiter and (retrograde) Venus in your Karmic zone. Naturally, work takes the center-stage – with lots happening there. Amidst this busyness, don’t forget your health. There may be delays and missed chances; but stay on course. Work on your strength and fitness; cut stress and bad food. 16th brings an unexpected expense, which, most likely, is associated to a fruitless pursuit. Mars moving through your Sign keeps you energized, thankfully. On 22nd, you are a go-getter, ready to initiate action and make changes. Limelight again falls completely and squarely on the work sphere, when Sun too moves to Scorpio – your 10th House. The results will be mixed, as (already retrograde) Venus gets combust now. Someone may attempt to steal your thunder! 24th is a day of amplified emotions. Keep a calm and unbiased stance in love. Don’t worry, if there isn’t much momentum – things have to get better soon. On 27th/ 28th, some of you plan relocation or a residential move, while the ones studying fail to concentrate much. 29th is a good day to start repayments on a debt, you may have taken a while ago. In personal relations or business partnerships, confusion and anger may not let you see clearly. Find balance!
- Pisces: Are you planning to sell-off an ancestral property or old asset? What is motivating you? Is it the fact that this specific thing has just been lying unused – or earning extra money is the guiding force? Ask yourself! Things won’t be easy on the routine front; work too looks set to be hectic – in month’s first week. Being anxious and restless will only worsen the situation –and your health – reminds Ganesha. Go with the flow! 8th is likely to bring a hurt – or setback in a personal equation. Don’t take to heart, what someone says. They may not even be serious, for all you know. Even on 9th, you are thinking about this incident – or possibly, a similar situation, you had faced long back. Stop it! By 10th, you will feel more optimistic – and when on 11th, Mercury shifts to your zone of luck – things will be back on track to quite an extent. Some travel is also likely – and so is hobnobbing with right people. On 15th and 16th, you are going all out to forge important/ influential contacts. However, Mars and Ketu, moving through your 12th House, may misguide you. Be wary – don’t trust people/ projects on face value. Dig deep; don’t be hasty. This material buzz takes away your focus from personal and love realm. Are you already feeling detached? Look within – who knows, the fault may be in your own attitude, hints Ganesha. Students hit a roadblock – which may prompt them to change their subjects. Don’t be rash! Bad lifestyle starts to show on your health, around 19th/ 20th. It’s time to change. On 22nd, however, you are thinking little else, but money and luxuries. Around 23rd, when Sun joins the ongoing planetary party in your 9th House – fortuitous encounters and coincidences shall not be far. A wish fulfillment is on the cards. You will shine and be noticed. At home and in business, you will get support; travel is on the menu too. Love may come from an old connection. Pleasures of sin are also likely – should you be willing! As the month ends, love is all mushy – but as they say, excess of everything is troublesome. Steer clear of over-possessive behavior.
Post Your Comments