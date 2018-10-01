Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spotted after a dinner date in Mumbai: Video

Sporting a long, black dress, Priyanka looked as pretty as ever while Nick kept it simple with a black trouser-blue T-shirt combination.

Oct 1, 2018, 08:52 am IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are arguably the hottest global celebrity couples today. Anything they do, even something as simple as a dinner together, is avidly followed by fans. No wonder, the paparazzi were out in force to capture moments as the duo stepped out for a quiet dinner with their friends on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

A video of them leaving the venue, holding hands, is now online. In it, the scriptwriter friend of Priyanka’s, Mushtaq Shiekh, can also be seen

