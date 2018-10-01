NorthEast United vs FC Goa: Ogbeche’s Header Cuts Down Goa’s Advantage in the First Half

NorthEast United battle FC Goa in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. NorthEast United FC has been the only ISL- Indian Super League franchise not to make the playoffs even once and will look to turn their fortunes around this season. But tonight they will have to be satisfied with a well-earned draw.

The first goal of the match came as early as in the 8th minute. Mohammad Nawaz conceded the set-piece thinking it is an off-side but the referee didn’t blow the whistle. An easy chance to Federico Gallego and he took a quick free-kick and opened the scoring. NorthEast took the lead.

Goa squared things up in the 14th minute. Jackichand Singh with a beautiful cross and Coro did not miss and he scored. Not the most convincing finish as he tried to head it but comes off his belly.

North East went ahead in the 38th minute. Ferran Corominas took the ball on the edge of the area, and dribbled it past North East defence, and smashed it home.

The equaliser for Goa came in the 52nd minute. Bartholomew Ogbeche was off the mark for his new team. He received a fantastic cross into the box and was tall and attentive enough to direct a downward header inside the goalpost. The match was truly on from that moment, but despite a few chances that came close, the goal remained elusive.

North East United’s next match is against ATK on October 4th while Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday on October 6th. Exciting encounters are on the cards.