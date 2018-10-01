Latest NewsIndia

One of PM Narendra Modi’s brothers drives auto, another is grocer, says Tripura CM

Oct 1, 2018, 03:25 pm IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brothers drives an auto-rickshaw while another runs a grocery store.

The statement was made during an occasion of Parakram Parv — marking the second anniversary of the surgical strike operation, held in Agartala where a video emerged of Deb’s speech on Saturday.

The video shows CM Deb speaking in Bengali, “He has an old mother, but he does not keep her at the PM House. He has a brother who still drives an auto.”

Further speaking highly of PM Narendra Modi, Deb said, “He has been the Prime Minister for four years and before this, he was a chief minister for 13 years, but still one of his brothers runs a grocery store while another drives an auto. His mother still lives in a 10X12 house. Is there any other PM in the world like this?”

CM Biplab Deb further reiterated on the modesty of PM Modi adding that he too belongs to a “poor family”. He also promised to make Tripura ‘model state’ in the next three years.

