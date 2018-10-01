“PM Imran Khan Is Only A Chaprasi (peon)” Says BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy

After Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj took the mike in the UNGA meeting highlighting the terrorism that is still present in Pakistan and how it affects India, BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy said that PM Imran Khan is just a peon.

“Imran Khan is nothing but a ‘chaprasi’ because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the ‘chaprasi’ of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a ‘chaprasi’,” Swamy said at a press conference in Agartala, Tripura.

“There is no point of any talks with them,” Swamy said.

He even offers a solution to the matter.

“There is only one solution to Pakistan. Balochis don’t want to be part of Pakistan, Sindhis don’t want to be part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don’t want to be part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts – these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and the residual West Punjab…. I also think that (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. Just ignore Pakistan, prepare your military and one day break it up into four,” he said.

Swamy was in Agartala to attend a programme of ‘Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan’.