Rahul Easwar in Trouble for his Remarks Against Judge?

The landmark verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all age to enter Sabarimala has completely split the opinion of the public. Dissenting voices are starting to gather strength as more people are joining every day to the band of protestors.

Rahul Easwar, one of the activists at the forefront of keeping the customs and traditions in Sabarimala intact, has had busy hours. Hailing from the family of priests in Sabarimala, Rahul has been raising protest in multiple ways. He has constantly made statements against Justice Deepak Misra, although well careful of the possibilities of his statements being deemed as contempt of court. Now a complaint has been filed against Rahul Easwar at Supreme Court Registrar for defaming the Supreme Court judge.

Social activist and advocate Sreejith Perumana has collected all video evidence of his statements against the judge and approached Supreme Court. He wants to charge Rahul Easwar with contempt of Court for raising baseless allegations against the judge and for giving it far and wide reach through social media. The petition accused Rahul Easwar of deliberately destroying the faith people have in the judicial system. The complaint adds that if actions are not taken against him, it will indeed become fuel for more people to defame the system and pressurise the system while making their judgements.

Rahul Easwar has been repeatedly making statements against Deepak Misra, but was careful to avoid mentioning his name for most part. But it was on September 30 on Reporter Channel that Rahul lost all restrain and called the judge a thief despite the anchor constantly warning him.