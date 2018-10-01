Skoda Rapid Onyx Launched in India. Check Out All the Details Here

Skoda has launched the limited edition version of Rapid in the Indian market, priced from Rs 9.75 lakh. Called the Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition, it is a limited-run model, priced from Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 12.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it up to Rs 1.57 lakh more expensive than the mid-spec Ambition variant and Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Style variant.

Powering the Rapid Onyx is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 109 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. The car is also available with a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 104 BHP and 153 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel engine gets an optional 7-speed DSG, while the petrol version gets an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the Rapid Onyx edition features dual-tone ‘Ebony-Sand’ leatherette upholstery with a wooden finish It also gets a flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, scuff plates with ‘RAPID’ inscription, rear windscreen sunblind, textile mats and a 12V power socket in the front and rear console. The Rapid Onyx shares its equipment with the mid-spec Ambition variant. So it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tilt and telescopic steering, auto climate control with rear AC vents, rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

The rapid is a rival to the likes of the Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento in the increasingly competitive mid-size sedan segment.