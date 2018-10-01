Software Engineer Ends life due to Harassment for dowry by Husband

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added. Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April.

In his complaint, the woman’s father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman’s husband was being questioned, police said.