Software Engineer Ends life due to Harassment for dowry by Husband

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside

Oct 1, 2018, 09:40 am IST
A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added. Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April.

In his complaint, the woman’s father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman’s husband was being questioned, police said.

