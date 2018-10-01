celebrities

Sunny Leone raising the temperature with her Black mini dress: See Pics

Oct 1, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
1 minute read
Sunny-Leoneee

Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

In the latest photo, which Sunny Leone shared on her official Instagram account

Sunny Leone recently looks stylish chick. In the photo, Sunny Leone is seen flaunting her long smooth legs in a sexy bodycon mini black dress. Hugging her figure perfectly, the dress is accentuating her curves further, taking the hotness metre to next level.

Check out the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Loved this mini last night by @rockystarofficial Bracelet by @minerali_store Earrings by @thecharmingle1 Styling by @hitendrakapopara Asst @komal

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 13, 2018, 07:41 pm IST

Allu Arjun donates huge anount to Kerala flood relief fund

Dec 27, 2017, 05:17 pm IST

Shah Rukh khan is the star of Kohli-Anushka wedding reception

Sep 27, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

This is why Aamir Khan afraid to Say Anything About Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Case

Bollywood Actress
Mar 24, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

This Bollywood Actress beats Priyanka and Deepika to become the most influential

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close