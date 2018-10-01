Undisclosed Disease Is Deteriorating Pervez Musharraf’s Health

A party leader has stated that former Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf’s health has deteriorated due to an undisclosed disease.

Muhammad Amjad stated that since Musharraf is “growing weaker rapidly” he cannot return to face the high-profile treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

According to Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) former chairman, Musharraf has been visiting London every 3 months from his treatment.

Amjad said: “Pervez Musharraf had a fracture in his spine, for which he got treated in the USA. But nowadays he is being treated for a separate ailment. For this, he has to go to London after every three months.

We cannot tell the nation about the ailment right now but we will tell the court about it and also present the ailment’s documentation to the chief justice.

Musharraf is growing weaker rapidly so we cannot put his life at risk.”

The party has been trying to bring Musharraf back in the country to try him in the case, but “hurdles were created in his way”.

Musharraf was guaranteed a free trail & permission to leave the country for his treatment. But now he has been declared as a fugitive as he is yet to appear before the special trial in the case.

The former president was indicted in March 2014 on treason charges for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

A conviction for high-profile treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Pervez Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.