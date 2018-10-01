Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Go on Sail in Flipkart Tonight. Here is All You Need to Know

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale from 12 pm today. The budget device, that was launched last year, will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale offers bundled with this phone include discounts via major banks, as well as No Cost EMI offers. As per Flipkart offer, Xiaomi owners can get 10 per cent discounts, if they purchase the phone through an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Meanwhile, on Mi Store, shoppers can avail Rs 2,200 cashback courtesy Reliance Jio, that will be available for prepaid subscribers who recharge through the Rs 198 / Rs 299 plans.

Redmi 5A smartphone was launched in October 2017. The phone comes with a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels at a PPI of 294 pixels per inch. Redmi 5A, succeeded by the Redmi 6 series, begins from Rs 5,999.

The Redmi 5A is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 5A packs a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Running Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top, the Redmi 5A comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and microUSB port.

The Redmi 5A is powered by a 3000mAh non removable battery. It measures 140.40 x 70.10 x 8.40 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 137.00 grams.