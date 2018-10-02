17 Inspiration Quotes To Start Your Gandhi Jayanthi Day

TODAY the 2nd of October is Mahatma Gandhiji 150th birth anniversary.

And on this Gandhi Jayanti, let’s remember the Father of the Nation with his famous quotes.

QUOTES:

Be the change that you want to see in the world. If you are not happy about anything in your world or society, be willing to change it within yourself first. Don’t complain. Complaining won’t take you anywhere. Nothing will change unless you change. Happiness comes when you follow your own path. When you refuse to settle for others expectation of what you should and shouldn’t be doing and instead live the life you know is right for YOU. When your actions in life back up your words, when you know inside you are living true to yourself, that is when you can’t be anything but happy. Happiness lies in integrity. No one can hurt me without my permission You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet. Your beliefs become your thoughts,

Your thoughts become your words,

Your words become your actions,

Your actions become your habits,

Your habits become your values,

Your values become your destiny.

If you want real peace in the world then start with the children Let the first act of every morning be to make the following resolve for the day:

I shall not fear anyone on Earth.

I shall fear only God.

I shall not bear ill will toward anyone.

I shall not submit to injustice from anyone.

I shall conquer untruth by truth. And in resisting untruth, I shall put up with all suffering.