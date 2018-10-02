Angry Bangladeshi Fans Hack Virat Kohli’s Website Over Asia Cup Defeat

The result of the final of Asia Cup was decided on the final ball of the match with Kedar Jadhav scoring the winning run for Rohit Sharma’s men. While the tournament is done and dusted now, the Bangladeshi fans seem to still have not got over the defeat.

The group that calls itself the Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI), hacked into Kohli’s official website on Saturday to protest against ‘unfair decision by the umpire in the Asia Cup finals’, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The CSI hacked the ‘Gallery’ section of Kohli’s website, with a message which read, “Dear ICC, Didn’t Cricket use to be a gentlemen’s game? Shouldn’t every team have fair rights? Please explain how it was out? If you don’t officially apologize to the whole world and take actions against the umpire then get ready to be hacked every single time you recover the site.”

“And my fellow Indian brothers and sisters, We mean no disrespect to you guys. Please think about it. How would you feel if injustice was done with your team? Every single national team should be treated equally in the game,” the hackers further wrote.

In the final in Dubai, Litton Das was stumped by MS Dhoni after he scored 121 runs off 117 deliveries. His dismissal was approved by the third umpire, though the decision wasn’t much supported by fans and critics alike.

The hacker group, however, hacked into Kohli’s website, despite that the Indian captain did not play the tournament. They have placed three pictures on the page, questioning the ICC and the Indian cricket team and even asked if they were ‘playing a gentleman’s game